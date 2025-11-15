Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 45,896 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.1030.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kyocera had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.30%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

