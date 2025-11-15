Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

