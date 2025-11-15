Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Gambling.com Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
GAMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 2,516,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 362.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 151,767 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 289.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 82,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
