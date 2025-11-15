Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.8%

DNPLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,656. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.