Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.8%
DNPLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,656. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
