Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00. The stock traded as high as C$79.65 and last traded at C$79.54, with a volume of 51597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.54.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.

