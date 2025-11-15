My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Releases Earnings Results

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%.

My Size Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.07. 201,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. My Size has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.98% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, My Size currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

