Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $24.45. Alps Electric shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Alps Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APELY

Alps Electric Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.