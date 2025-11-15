loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.80. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.7450, with a volume of 461,939 shares.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $844.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.45.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $325.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 3,046,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $8,041,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,693,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,399.68. This represents a 39.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,225,011 shares of company stock worth $43,595,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in loanDepot by 8,934.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

