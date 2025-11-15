NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $124.26, but opened at $129.72. NiCE shares last traded at $131.8690, with a volume of 386,017 shares traded.

The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on NiCE in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

Institutional Trading of NiCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiCE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in NiCE by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NiCE by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NiCE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

