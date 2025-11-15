Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.0010, but opened at $40.49. Commerzbank shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 2,138 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Commerzbank Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 33.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Commerzbank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Commerzbank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerzbank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

