ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Releases Earnings Results

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 100.39% and a negative net margin of 50.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.78.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.