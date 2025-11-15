IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

IO Biotech Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IOBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 414,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOBT. Cowen lowered shares of IO Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded IO Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IO Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

