Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $211.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 112,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

