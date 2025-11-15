ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 203.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 265,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,049. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 895.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.14% of ClearSign Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

