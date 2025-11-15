First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 14515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $641.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDD. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 609.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,248 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,616,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6,008.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 569,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 560,528 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

