Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 128,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 226,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.70.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

