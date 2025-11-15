ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.90. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 1,067,537 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research cut ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.

About ACV Auctions



ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

