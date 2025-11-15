Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIGRY shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIGRY

Kion Group Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.