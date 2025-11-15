GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
GigCapital7 Price Performance
NASDAQ GIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 132,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,608. GigCapital7 has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $350.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital7
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigCapital7 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GigCapital7
GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.
