Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 497.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. 62,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,927. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $233.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,353,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 721,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seritage Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

