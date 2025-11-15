Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.94.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $552.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.