Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $826.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,033.62. The stock has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

