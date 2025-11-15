BMO Capital Markets Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $48.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

