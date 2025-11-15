Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 4,525.11% and a negative return on equity of 77.75%.

Entera Bio Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 49,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,239. The company has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Entera Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entera Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

