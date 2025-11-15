3i Group (LON:III) Shares Down 15.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) traded down 15.2% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,376 and last traded at GBX 3,449. 49,058,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 788% from the average session volume of 5,525,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

In other news, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Also, insider Peter McKellar acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,129.08.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

