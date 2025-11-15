3i Group (LON:III) Shares Down 15.2% After Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) dropped 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,376 and last traded at GBX 3,452. Approximately 49,423,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 794% from the average daily volume of 5,527,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on III

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Group

3i Group Stock Performance

In other 3i Group news, insider Peter McKellar bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,144.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.