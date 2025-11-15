DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 43.38% and a return on equity of 137.53%. DeFi Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DEFT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,449,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,107. The company has a market capitalization of $418.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. DeFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DEFT. Wall Street Zen cut DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

