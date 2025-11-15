Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Releases Earnings Results

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 146.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.54%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 3.4%

FBYD stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 28,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of -1.49. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBYD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) by 434.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Falcon’s Beyond Global worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

