Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 5.0%

Fluent stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 29,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,310. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 97.82%. Analysts predict that Fluent will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

