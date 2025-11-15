Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $81.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 631,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

