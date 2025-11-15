Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GEMI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,106. Gemini Space Station has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $50.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

