NU (NYSE:NU) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 82,479,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,530,564. NU has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $137,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 40.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

