Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Wolfe Research

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.57. 3,399,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,401. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $219,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

