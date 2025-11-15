Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RSKD. Wall Street Zen lowered Riskified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 11.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 368,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riskified by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Riskified by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 39,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

