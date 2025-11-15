Intech Investment Management LLC Has $41.66 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,385 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 256,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price target (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.94.

NYSE CAT opened at $552.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

