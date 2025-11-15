Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DE. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.04 and a 200 day moving average of $490.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $390.00 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $13,588,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

