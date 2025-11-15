Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) versus Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Financial Contrast

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 15.60% 31.79% 8.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 10 7 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $228.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $26.45 billion 3.39 $4.06 billion $8.34 21.92

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Free Report)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting segment offers health, wealth, and career solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. The company was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.