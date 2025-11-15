Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) vs. RTX (NYSE:RTX) Head-To-Head Review

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) and RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and RTX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $228.00 million 7.47 -$283.41 million ($3.24) -2.94 RTX $85.99 billion 2.74 $4.77 billion $4.87 36.02

Risk & Volatility

RTX has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTX has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of RTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intuitive Machines and RTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 3 1 10 0 2.50 RTX 0 5 14 2 2.86

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.59%. RTX has a consensus target price of $178.47, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than RTX.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and RTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines -106.79% N/A -7.36% RTX 7.67% 13.28% 5.12%

Summary

RTX beats Intuitive Machines on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; battlespace, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and changed its name to RTX Corporation in July 2023. RTX Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

