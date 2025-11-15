Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

NYSE:J traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.56. 1,439,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,733. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

