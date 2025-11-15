Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.15.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 461,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Oshkosh has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $144.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

