Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Issues Earnings Results

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:NETD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 154,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,134,000.00 and a beta of -0.02. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

