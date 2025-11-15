Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.27, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,678 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 306.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.