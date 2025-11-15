Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,151,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,249,000 after purchasing an additional 70,311 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,179,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $276.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

