Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Shares of CLH traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.90. 493,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,492. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.95. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

