FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. 2,094,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.92%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. This trade represents a 70.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

