Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Oppenheimer

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.07. The company had a trading volume of 957,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 717.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 912.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,572,000 after purchasing an additional 711,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

