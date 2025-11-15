Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 5,387,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 856,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Abcourt Mines Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$60.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
