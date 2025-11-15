Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.26. 178,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 228,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

