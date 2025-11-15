Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 and last traded at GBX 36. Approximately 107,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 113,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.

Mineral & Financial Investments Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 57.58 and a quick ratio of 49.36. The company has a market cap of £13.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineral & Financial Investments

In other news, insider James Lesser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33, for a total value of £8,250. Insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

