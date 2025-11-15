Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 10.4% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. Approximately 59,830,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average daily volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.
Get Our Latest Report on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Price Performance
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.